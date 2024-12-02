Bunq launches investments feature

Bunq raised EUR 193 million in a deal with UK-based private equity firm Pollen Street Capital in 2021. The Netherlands-based fintech, which in 2021 also became a unicorn following a valuation of EUR 1.6 billion from the deal, will now give its customers the option of investing via three diversified portfolios screened for environmentally friendly criteria.

Most neobanks have avoided launching products in the digital wealth space, although more recently they have been looking to diversify their revenue streams and capitalise on the boom retail investors.

The new investments feature comes as part of an update to its app that will also see 10 more foreign currencies supported meaning users can now receive, hold, convert, and spend in 15 different currencies.