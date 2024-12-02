Bunq launches investment product aimed at digital nomads

This new service is part of bunq’s broader expansion in Europe, where it has reached a user base of 14.5 million according to the company press release. The bunq Stocks platform aims to simplify the investment process for beginners, as it offers access to a curated selection of well-known US and European public companies, along with globally diversified ETFs, in partnership with Ginmon. Users can set up an investment account quickly and begin trading stocks in fractional shares, with a minimum investment of EUR 10. For the first three months, trades are free of charge.

A focus on the digital nomad community

The launch of this product comes as bunq recognises the growing influence of digital nomads. According to bunq’s own research, nearly half (47%) of digital nomads in Europe are already involved in investing, with another 41% expressing interest in starting within the next year. The data also indicates that over half of these individuals are focused on long-term investments, and 57% prefer to invest while on the move, often on a monthly basis. This has led to the creation of an investment product specifically designed for their needs.

Initially, Stocks will be available to users in the Netherlands and France, with a phased rollout planned for other European markets. Upvest, a financial infrastructure provider, will handle the platform's fractional trading and custodial services, ensuring secure and efficient transactions.

In addition to launching Stocks, bunq announced several other new features at its Update 26 event in Amsterdam. The company’s AI-driven assistant, Finn, will now offer personalised budgeting advice, as well as recommendations for local dining options. The neobank also unveiled an eSIM for frequent travellers, allowing them to activate international mobile data coverage directly through the app, with savings of up to 90% on roaming fees across more than 160 countries.