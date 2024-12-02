



bunq customised the newly rolled-out programme to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of digital nomads, as well as everyday users, providing them with options to make their money count.











bunq Points

Leveraging bunq Points enables users with a paid subscription to earn one point for every EUR spent. At the same time, bunq Elite members can earn double points. In addition to everyday spending, customers can collect points via activities such as inviting friends, making bunq their main bank, or celebrating milestones, including birthdays and anniversaries. After gathering enough points, users can redeem them for a range of exclusive rewards such as discounts on travel and entertainment from select partners like Tiqets. Additionally, bunq plans to expand the programme and include more partners while providing value to every user.





bunq Stocks

The launch of bunq Points comes just a few months after the neobank introduced a new investment platform named Stocks, developed specifically for digital nomads. The move came as part of bunq’s broader expansion in Europe, where the financial institution reached, at that time, a user base of 14.5 million. Through the bunq Stocks platform, the neobank intended to optimise the investment process for beginners, offering them access to a curated selection of US and European public companies, together with globally diversified ETFs, in collaboration with Ginmon.

Now, bunq announced that users can buy more than 200 new stocks and ETFs, available for purchase in fractional shares beginning at EUR 10. Customers can also schedule their investments, enabling them to trade at any time, while also benefiting from automatic investing by rounding up spare change or setting up recurring investments in any stock or ETF.





bunq supporting businesses

Besides rolling out bunq Points and upgrading Stocks, the neobank launched new capabilities for businesses, developed to optimise their expense management and reward them for using bunq. As of the announcement, all bunq Business customers can earn up to 1% cashback on all credit card transactions and benefit from discounts on business software such as Google Workspace, Docusign, and Hubspot, travel on Sixt and Booking.com, shipping on FedEx, and freelance contracting on Fiverr via bunq’s collaboration with Mastercard. bunq Business users with a Pro or Elite plan can invite their employees to receive a dedicated credit card, enabling them to manage company expenses independently.