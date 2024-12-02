This feature allows users to communicate in their native language during phone calls with bunq support, with the app translating both the user's speech and the agent's responses instantaneously. This makes it possible for users to converse smoothly without the need for external translation tools. Additionally, users can still opt to speak in English if preferred.

The upgrade was unveiled at the bunq Update 27 event in Amsterdam. Finn now offers translation support in more than 30 languages, expanding the accessibility of bunq’s services globally. With this enhancement, users can now reach bunq’s customer support team via phone call within the secure bunq app, simplifying the process of addressing inquiries or issues in their preferred language.





In addition to the real-time translation, Finn has gained the ability to process visual information. Users can now upload receipts and other documents directly into the bunq app, allowing Finn to automatically extract and process relevant details, such as pre-filling invoice information and setting up payments.

For business users, this update improves the management of multiple receipts. Finn can also assist in verifying documents—students can upload proof of enrollment, for instance, and Finn will check if they qualify for a student plan.





Constantly improving

As part of this update, the bunq app is now available in over 30 languages, with the AI assistant ensuring a seamless and consistent experience. Users can also offer feedback on translations, contributing to Finn’s ongoing improvement.

Representatives emphasized that the aim of these updates is to make banking easier and more accessible, breaking down language barriers and simplifying tasks for a global audience.