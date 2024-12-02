Bunq introduces Spanish IBANs





While European fintech companies have teamed up to create a lobbying effort called ‘Accept my IBAN’, some challenger banks are adding the ability to get local bank account numbers as an intermediary fix.

Bunq users can also choose to associate IBANs from multiple European countries with their account. Therefore, a customer has to pay a one-time fee of EUR 9.99 every time they add a new local IBAN.

Bunq is also planning to also let its users receive, convert, and hold other currencies. It is starting with USD accounts with plans to add more currencies down the road.

Other new features include the ability to receive reminders the day before a direct debit occurs, a subscription view that lets users view current subscriptions and when they’re set to expire, an improved search feature and the ability to automatically accept direct debits and payment requests from friends.