



As of the announcement, users with a Spanish IBAN can send or receive money through the company’s application, a service available for plans such as bunq Core, bunq Pro, and bunq Elite. Commenting on the initiative, representatives from bunq underlined that Bizum is set to play a significant role in their company’s strategy in Spain. Initially, the neobank started offering its services in the region back in 2021. Now, bunq seeks to facilitate payments for businesses once it finalises the Bizum integration.











Currently, bunq is centring its efforts on further expanding its business, following substantial profits in 2024. According to its data, the company tripled its number of users, while deposits increased by 320%.





Crypto entry and US banking licence in sight

Just a month before this announcement, bunq entered the crypto sector with the rollout of bunq Crypto, allowing users to invest in the market. Customers across the Netherlands, France, Spain, Ireland, Italy, and Belgium were set to be able to start investing in crypto directly in bunq’s app. Additionally, the neobank planned a gradual rollout of the solution for the rest of the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as the US and the UK. The launch of bunq Crypto followed scaled demand from its users for an optimal and transparent method to invest in cryptocurrencies, with the company intending to serve this need by removing the complexities associated with traditional platforms.

Furthermore, the US is currently another region which bunq is eyeing for its expansion. Back in April 2025, the company filed for a broker-dealer licence, with the move being part of its two-phase strategy to join the US market. By scaling its footprint in the region, bunq sought to provide its model to a community of approximately 5 million digital nomads, expats, international entrepreneurs, and remote professionals, regardless of whether they were EU or US citizens. This initial phase enabled US users to invest in stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs while also benefiting from cash management features, such as automatic transfers to FDIC-insured accounts.