BUNNI partners with Nordigen





BUNNI was founded in 2019, aiming to make bookkeeping simple. Their users are freelancers and small business owners, mainly those with a creative background.

BUNNI makes administration easy for freelancers and small business owners with functions that cover timesheet management, trip registration, invoice, and quotation creation, as well as bookkeeping. They offer direct links to all banks in the Netherlands, providing thorough insight into cash flows.

Their service and mobile application empowers self-employed professionals to manage all their accounting and administrative needs in one place. Giving individuals the freedom to choose how they work. Through Nordigen, BUNNI now provides their users with direct access to their bank account transaction information on their platform.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking provider that allows third parties to connect to consented financial data through regulated API’s. The Nordigen integration allows BUNNI to further simplify their users' bookkeeping by importing transaction data directly and securely into their platform.