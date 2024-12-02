As part of the collaboration, bunch made the strategic decision to embed banking capabilities into its platform, which until now enabled funds and private investors in Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands to augment and scale their operations while fostering relationships with partners. The current move supports bunch’s commitment to delivering improved customer experiences in private markets.











The link between Embedded Banking and customer experience

According to bunch’s officials, Embedded Banking allows the company’s team to develop an augmented customer experience that fits the needs and expectations of investors. By partnering with Swan, bunch is set to equip its clients with a comprehensive and simplified solution with accounts shaped to meet their demands. Also, as Swan covers regulation and banking ops, the company can comply with all regional requirements conveniently and allow its team to focus on creating advanced experiences for its investor customers. At the same time, representatives from Swan mentioned that the strategic collaboration with bunch allows their firm to extend its reach of Embedded Banking to private markets.



Furthermore, through the integration of banking, bunch enters the market for Embedded Finance, which is expected to expand substantially by 2030. In this scenario, Swan delivers its solutions to support a wide range of clients, processing transactions for companies across 16 sectors, including major enterprises, mature software firms, and tech unicorns, among others.





Swan’s expansion throughout Europe





Italian businesses were expected to benefit from the ability to provide local accounts to their users and customers under their brand, featuring localised compliance, legal, and banking services, including IBANS starting with IT. This represented a key aspect of Swan's hyper-location approach, which was designed to personalise products to the requirements of each European market, such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and more. Swan's partnership with bunch was preceded by the company's decision to expand its Embedded Finance platform in Milan, with it intending to unlock a lucrative market for Italian businesses. At that time, specifically in June 2024, the firm opened a new office in Milan to offer companies the needed access to the market of Embedded Finance. Also, Swan planned to continue to focus on meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of customers and clients while maintaining compliance with local regulations.

Additionally, by integrating banking features, bunch joins more than 100 European firms leveraging Swan’s platform to include accounts and payments in their offering and optimise the user experience while benefiting from new revenue streams.