Bulgaria: over 160,000 CEZ clients opt for e-invoice

Since it was founded in 2013 CEZ has provided to its clients access to a personal online archive containing all their invoices. 81% of those who registered to receive an electronic invoice did it online, while the rest requested the service making a phone call or going to a centre providing services to clients.

The electronic invoice can be requested at www.moiteuslugi.bg, www.cez.bg, in the centres providing services to clients or by a phone call to a number. The clients have to provide their client’s number, authorisation code and e-mail address. After the registration is completed, they can follow their documents in the electronic archive of the website and on the e-mail address they gave.