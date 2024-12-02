BukuKas secures USD 50 mln in Series B funding





The round included participation from Gokul Rajaram, the DoorDash executive, and Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder and chief executive officer of TransferWise.

This news comes just months after BukuKas announced a USD 10 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital India. BukuKas will use its Series B to hire for its engineering and product teams in Jakarta and Bangalore and launch new services for merchants.

Since its launch as as a digital bookkeeping app in December 2019, BukuKas has added new features, including online payments and an ecommerce platform. The app has onboarded about 6.3 million businesses so far and now has a total of 3 million monthly active users.

According to TechCrunch, BukuKas’ goal is to become an end-to-end software stack for micro, small and medium enterprises and serve 20 million MSMEs by the end of 2022, with inventory management, invoicing, payment-related analytics and other tools.