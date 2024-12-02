Bukalapak, Salim Group to buy Allo Bank's rights issue





Allo Bank plans to sell more than USD 139,400 shares on January 13-19, 2022, according to Allo Bank's rights issue prospectus filed to the stock exchange.

Tanjung's Mega Corpora will lift its investment through the rights issue, noting that Bukalapak has agreed to buy USD 335.55 million of Mega Corpora's pre-emptive rights, while Salim Group's Indolife Investama Perkasa will buy USD 43.4 million worth of shares.

Mega Corpora has also sold its rights to Abadi Investments, H Holdings, Trusty Cars, and CT Corpora.

Allo Bank obtained a digital banking permit in 2021 and will be competing with an increasing number of digital lenders, including digital units of the country's lenders Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.