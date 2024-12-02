Over 30 million online banking users of Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VR) and Sparkasse banks are able to identify themselves via yes and submit their tax return paperless with WISO tax. WISO tax digitally transmits the completed return to the tax office within seconds allowing users to save time, printing costs, and paper.

In order to use the paperless submission with WISO tax, the user must identify themselves using yes technology via online banking, eliminating the need to be identified via video chat. According to a Buhl representative, it is now easier for customers of the Sparkassen and Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken to submit their tax return with WISO tax in a paperless browser. yes was incorporated into the WISO tax online app in March 2021, and will soon be available on smartphone apps as well.