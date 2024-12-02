buguroo rolls out Policy Manager for fraud prevention

The new capability of buguroo’s fraudster identification tool, Fraudster Hunter, allows fraud analysts to provide extensive detection and prevention coverage by leveraging previously identified fraud threats. This actionable data can then be used to generate alerts to help stop in-progress fraudsters before they create new accounts, compromise existing accounts, and establish a network of mule accounts, according to the official press release.

To prevent fraud, banks need to identify and block its perpetrators. Policy Manager allows fraud analysts to employ a range of discovered suspicious and fraudulent activity to proactively stop fraudsters. Fraud analysts can then utilise this data to create rules which actively scan all user transactions at every point in the customer journey in order to identify and alert on suspicious activity. In the case of a match, buguroo’s platform automatically triggers alerts notifying the financial institution of potentially fraudulent activity.