Buddybank launches in Italy

Buddybanks app is free to download; in order to use it, customers need to apply to get a Mastercard debit or credit card through UniCredit. Customers dont need to worry about losing a physical card since everything is stored digitally; if their card is stolen, another one can be issued within minutes.

For now, Buddybank is launching only for the iPhone. Direct banking processes, like replacement cards and checking on transactions, can be addressed for free. A 24/7 concierge service is also accessible via the app, and can help users with anything they require.

The messaging service will be available for a fee of EUR 9.9 per month. Requests will be fulfilled via real human employees assisted by chatbots and artificial intelligence.