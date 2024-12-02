Bud Financial partners with Blackbullion





Through this collaboration, Blackbullion leverages Bud’s Assess and Engage solutions to offer students a more convenient process of applying for additional funding, including support funds, scholarships, and grants from their place of study and third-party organisations.











The partnership’s objective

The collaboration also allows Blackbullion to integrate Bud’s financial insights into the financial literacy and well-being app developed to equip students with the money management skills they need to gain control over their financial lives. Currently partnering with 60 universities and colleges across the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, Blackbullion’s platform houses one of the UK’s largest hubs of support funds, scholarships, and grants for students. As some of Blackbullion’s partners use the Funds Management System (FMS) to manage an unlimited amount of support funds, students who apply through the company’s platform are often required to submit bank statement-related evidence. This can be a time-consuming and laborious process, with students having to wait longer periods of time to receive funds.



By using Bud’s Assess solution, Blackbullion provides students with the option to connect their bank account to their application so the evidence can be automatically integrated. In addition to supporting students, this also reduces the processing time for Blackbullion’s team. Moreover, the partnership with Bud also helps the company to increase efficiency in its personal finance app designed for students. The Blackbullion app leverages Bud’s Open Banking and transactional AI solution to predict students’ potential finances based on their current trajectory.



According to officials, the two companies aim to enable faster, easier, and more accurate funding application processes for students. By embedding Bud’s AI and data enrichment capabilities, Blackbullion’s app generates more accurate spending insights, supporting students in building financial literacy and resilience.





