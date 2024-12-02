Bud Financial has announced the launch of its MCP server to accelerate AI agents with bank-grade financial intelligence features.

Following this announcement, the new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server is set to power AI applications with instant access to optimised transactions, account data, and money management tools.

The product will also deliver rapid development of AI agents that benefit from a deep, real-time understanding of users’ finances. In addition, it will also enable AI applications to integrate with Bud’s platform so that banks can rapidly deploy AI internal and customer-facing systems as it leverages their core customer data.

More information on Bud Financial’s MCP server launch

According to the official press release, Bud is currently focusing on bringing AI into banking, giving every employee and their customers access to AI assistance with customer intelligence. At the same time, Bud’s AI models have been developed and trained in order to understand bank data and work on top of existing banking systems, allowing employees to interact with Bud’s platform to easily perform tasks that previously took weeks of data analysis work faster. Banking teams will have the possibility to focus on the process of unlocking new revenue while leveraging Bud to deliver radically personalised experiences to their customers as well.

Furthermore, with the new MCP server, developers and financial institutions will be enabled to tap into these insights directly within AI experiences to answer questions about spending patterns, product suitability, affordability, and individual transactions, while also respecting data consent and security boundaries.

The server will provide faster AI development (offering standardised MCP integration reduces development and integration time, allowing teams to prototype and ship AI use cases in record time), more detailed context for improved answers (access to Bud’s market-leading transaction enrichment and proprietary models delivers accurate insight to AI agents), and built for banks and builders (from internal bank tools to consumer apps, the same server that powers a wide and secure range of scenarios with scoped, consent-based access).

Example applications include customer service agent apps (surface enriched data is expected to resolve disputes in real time by instantly identifying a specific transaction and its category, merchant, location, and more), personal finance agents (an individual user connects a local AI app in order to plan a vacation that considers savings progress and available balances), and rapid product experimentation (financial institutions and partners test and validate new AI-powered services using real, high-quality data).