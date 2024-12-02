Bud, Enfuce allow users to understand their climate change effect

The deal will see Bud’s Open Banking and transaction enrichment services combined with Enfuce’s carbon tracking engine to provide UK customers with a clear indication of how their spending impacts their carbon footprint. Enfuce’s ‘My Carbon Action’ product brings together lifestyle information and a carbon tracking methodology developed by climate researcher Dr. Michael Lettenmeier to provide users with a personalised carbon footprint.

The partnership with Bud will allow users to add an additional layer of transaction data to produce more personalised scores based on categorised spending.