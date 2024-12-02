Bud announces Open Banking platform for SMEs and fintechs

The platform will offer instant access to Open Banking via Bid’s AISP license.

The platform has been created to meet the specific needs of fintechs and SMEs and offers a range of features including free access to a sandbox environment that combines data from banks with dummy data and access to Bud’s API platform.

A suite of SME-friendly interfaces includes microservices for transaction categorisation, transaction tagging, merchant identification, as well as the ability to isolate key transactions like regular payments, rent payments, utility bills and salaries; allowing businesses to access real-time information on all financial transactions, so that they can make better funding decisions.

For more information about the initiative, read the full announcement here.



