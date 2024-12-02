Buckzy expands European operations

The EMI licence will enable any participant of the Buckzy Payment Network globally to leverage virtual account services and real-time payments across the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA), which covers 36 countries and territories in Europe: the 27 EU member states plus the UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the Vatican City State.

The new office is a statement of their commitment to establish Buckzy as an important global payments network that banks, financial institutions, neobanks, and fintech startups connect to for their real-time cross-border transactions needs.

Buckzy’s representatives said that Europe is a technologically developed market that is also a hub of fintech innovation thanks to its adoption of open API technology, which has opened up the financial sector and created opportunities for new companies to provide new products and services. More of their customers around the world want to send and receive real-time payments to and from Europe, and they are enabling them to do so.

Founded in 2018, Buckzy is a startup that enables real-time international cross-border payments and Banking-as-a-Service on an embedded finance platform that is scalable, modular, and fully compliant. It reduces the complexity of connecting multiple local private banking networks across different countries with different financial jurisdictions and regulations. This approach facilitates the movement of funds between countries.