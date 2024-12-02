BT's Global Fabric enables multi-cloud connectivity for businesses

BT has announced a brand-new international network, enabling business customers to innovate at pace. The new network connects the multiple clouds businesses use for their applications and data with users, such as customers and employees, and will allow them to take advantage of the new wave of digital automation and AI.











A new generation Network-as-a-Service model

Global Fabric, as the new network will be known, represents a generational shift in technology, based on a network-as-a-service (NaaS) technical and commercial model. Like the cloud itself, it is designed to be flexible, scalable, and resilient both in the quality of connectivity and the convenience of pay-as-you-use. By combining the power of cloud and networks, customers can optimise application performance, user experience, and cost.

They will be able to choose the right type of connectivity for their applications and workloads and proactively manage the routes these take as they move across the network. With this control, customers can achieve heightened applications performance, manage costs, and address growing regulatory requirements for data in transit.





A green, efficient, and seamless connectivity solution

The new high-capacity, fully programmable network is built with state-of-the-art equipment offering improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. BT estimates that when fully rolled out, Global Fabric will use 79% less electricity than its current global networks. This means customers on the new network will be able to reduce their Scope 3 carbon emissions.

Its digital orchestration and ecommerce-like interface enable customers to ‘shop’ for connectivity. It will be pre-integrated with more than 630 digital service providers and over 700 datacentres. This covers the world’s largest public cloud providers, private clouds, network, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions — all available at the click of a button.

Officials from BT said that Global Fabric will future proof customers’ connectivity by providing flexibility to ensure they’re always connected so they can always be productive. They’re facing a new wave of digital revolution with AI, IoT, and automation driving demand for simplicity and better multi-cloud connectivity. Customers can achieve better total costs, boost app performance and user experience, all while complying with regulations and mitigating cyber threats. Global Fabric means multi-cloud works better on BT.