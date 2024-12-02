BTC Capital Management implements Indatas Ipm epic software suite

BTC Capital Management, based in Des Moines, Iowa is a SEC registered investment advisor providing portfolio management, consulting and investment advice to institutional and high-net-worth clients with over USD 3.5 Billion in AUM including equity, fixed income and asset allocation solutions.

BTC, a new INDATA client, was looking for a fully-integrated investment management system to streamline its investment operations from portfolio management, compliance and trading – through to back office accounting, performance measurement and reporting.