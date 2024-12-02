BSI Collaborates with Ayoconnect to Develop Open Banking

The collaboration is meant to optimise the acceleration of Islamic banking inclusion in Indonesia. Digital innovation is one of the strategies developed by BSI to accelerate the inclusion of Islamic banking, according to BSI’s Director of Information Technology.

By utilising the Ayoconnect Open Banking ecosystem, BSI customers can access the Direct Debit feature. This feature allows customers to make online payments by debiting funds directly from their BSI accounts.

In the future, the development of Open Banking will also be applied to BSI Mobile, which has been designed as a super app. On the other hand, the COO of Ayoconnect hopes that this new feature can make BSI a financial solution Sharia bank for the people of Indonesia.