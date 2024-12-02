



Backbase is a global private fintech that modernises operations across various banking sectors, including retail, SME, commercial, private banking, and wealth management. Its platform supports the digital and AI transformations of over 150 financial institutions globally.

BSF's newly developed digital banking ecosystem features retail mobile and web banking platforms that provide simplified account management, payment solutions, and improved security features, all integrated through Backbase's AI-powered Banking Platform.

Key features include:

Simplified money movement: customers can conduct domestic and international transfers, make SADAD bill payments, and access Western Union services;

Advanced card management: integration with Apple Pay and lifestyle rewards offers customers increased flexibility and convenience;

Digital sales capabilities: customers will experience a refined onboarding process, allowing them to complete credit card applications swiftly.

BSF's implementation features robust security measures, including panic mode activation, device management rules, and GPS consent capture, ensuring customer safety without sacrificing usability. The platform’s multi-factor authentication, featuring biometric verification and OTP validation, aims to establish new benchmarks for secure banking in Saudi Arabia.

In collaboration with Hexaware for middleware integration, Backbase is leading the implementation, which aligns with BSF's vision of delivering an omnichannel customer experience. This partnership empowers BSF to explore new market segments through upgraded digital channels, foster engagement with a mobile-first approach, and transition to self-service for routine transactions while optimising human interaction for more complex services.

