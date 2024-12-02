BS2 bank uses artificial intelligence to optimise credit analysis

The implementation will focus on the data enrichment and processing solution provided by Belvo, which is already being used by the bank. Through artificial intelligence, the history information provided with the customer's consent to BS2, especially contained in bank statements, is categorised and consolidated by Belvo APIs, and the data standardised for a specific purpose.

In this case, the bank will use the information to generate insights of potential offers of products and services personalised to customers, one of the pillars of the institution. At first, the focus will be on analysing data to improve the supply of credit solutions for companies.

The partnership is in the pilot phase with approximately 200 of the bank's customers, and 100% of BS2's customer base is expected to be integrated into the system in the coming months of 2022. The objective is for the tool to assist in the review of unapproved credit requests, in new orders, and in expanding the credit offer to current customers.

In addition to Brazil, Belvo also has operations in Mexico and Colombia and already has more than 125 clients integrated into its platform, including digital banks, accounting and financial management companies, financial providers, and personal finance platforms.