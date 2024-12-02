Brunei Shell Petroleum to use GEP procurement software

BSP will use the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform to manage complete source-to-pay across its subsidiary operations. This will include a full range of functions, such as spend analysis, savings tracking, sourcing, contract and supplier management, purchasing and invoice handling.

SMART by GEP provides source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.