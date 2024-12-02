Brother International Singapore partners with Esker





Brother International Singapore recognised the need for optimised procedures and simplified workflows as a producer of electronics and electrical equipment. Long payment processing times, a lack of insight into spend, and ineffective contacts between requestors, finance, and suppliers were all the result of the manual handling of numerous papers.











To address these issues, Brother International Singapore turned to Esker's AI-driven solutions, which remove manual procedures, decrease mistakes, and boost visibility into spend. The company may focus on its core business operations and customer experience by improving the efficiency of its business procedures.

Esker can help Brother International Singapore achieve its goal of automating its complete procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. The idea is to roll out Esker in other locations after starting with Singapore. The collection of technologies embedded into each solution, Esker Synergy AI, paves the road to higher operational efficiency, cost reduction, and a better user experience.





Esker’s past partnerships

Esker's products use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity, improve visibility, minimise fraud risk, and improve communication with customers, suppliers, and workers.

Esker has teamed with BPONE, a business that specialises in outsourcing and consulting services, in March 2023. According to the firms, the agreement will promote development and impact both companies in Latin America as they aim to expand digitalisation throughout the area, thanks to BPONE's experience of the local market and Esker's technology. With the help of BPONE's knowledge of each territory's legislation and process requirements, both firms are now poised to deliver fresh expertise and diversified technological solutions to previously untouched areas ripe for digital transformation.

Furthermore, by the beginning of 2022, Esker had formed a partnership with Corpay, a provider of AP payment systems. The two firms collaborated to include new company payment choices into Esker's automation systems. Esker clients may now use Corpay solutions to pay suppliers through Esker Pay, a platform that combines payment capabilities and smart fintech connections.





Artificial intelligence in P2P processes

A P2P cloud is a software solution that is hosted in the cloud that automates and simplifies the P2P process, lowering costs, mistakes, and hazards.

AI may be used to improve data analysis, supplier management, contract negotiation, invoice processing, and fraud detection in the P2P process. You can enhance your P2P outcomes by leveraging the power of data, automation, and optimisation with AI.

AI can assist in the analysis of expenditure patterns, the identification of possibilities for consolidation, rationalisation, and optimisation, and the negotiation of better terms and pricing with suppliers. AI may also assist in automating repetitive and manual processes such as data input, validation, and matching, allowing personnel to focus on more strategic and value-added activities. AI may also assist improve efficiency and accuracy by decreasing mistakes, delays, and inconsistencies, as well as shortening approval and payment timelines. AI may also aid in compliance and risk management by ensuring that your P2P process adheres to appropriate laws, regulations, and standards, as well as identifying and preventing fraud, misuse, and abnormalities.