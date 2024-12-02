Broadridge offers Swift Transaction Screening and Securities View services

Using Broadridge’s connectivity for Transaction Screening and Securities View, financial companies and corporate treasuries will be able to optimise sanctions compliance and transform their oversight and tracking of the securities lifecycle.

Broadridge has already signed its first customers for both services. This includes TÜV Rheinland for the Transaction Screening Service, and a prominent European private bank for Securities View.











Streamlining sanctions compliance with Broadridge's Swift access

Sanctions screening regulations can be complex, challenging to follow, and subject to a high frequency of changes. Many firms are further exposed by inefficient, time-consuming processes when maintaining constantly evolving lists of sanctioned organisations and individuals. By connecting its customers to Swift’s Transaction Screening Service, Broadridge is enabling direct access to a centrally managed service that enables maximum accuracy and efficiency for transaction screening and sanctions list management.

Swift’s officials expressed their satisfaction in broadening access to their Transaction Screening Service and Securities View solutions for a wider range of institutions via Broadridge's connectivity. The Transaction Screening Service allows institutions to securely screen incoming and outgoing messages against current sanctions lists. Meanwhile, Swift Securities View offers comprehensive visibility into securities transactions, enabling market participants to promptly detect trades at risk of failure and take proactive measures.

TÜV Rheinland’s representatives said they are deeply committed to regulatory compliance and have partnered with Broadridge to bolster their control over sanction compliance by implementing real-time screening in their payment processes. Broadridge, their trusted sole outsourcing partner for Swift services, has impressed them with their quality of service in this endeavour.

Broadridge, an accredited Swift Partner and Technology API enabler, has a successful history of augmenting global financial firms and corporate treasuries through outsourced access to Swift services. They emphasise the importance of maintaining a responsive approach as Swift evolves its services, ensuring their clients can rely on them to maximise business value.





Seamless securities settlement management

Swift Securities View enables companies to gain an end-to-end view of a securities settlement transaction, bringing transparency at all stages and enabling firms to identify and resolve exceptions quickly and effectively, increasing settlement efficiency and reducing exposure to late settlement penalties. Broadridge is now supporting customer connectivity to Swift for use of the Securities View service, enabling firms to optimise the workflow of their securities operations.