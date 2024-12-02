British online remittance service Azimo using USU's customer service solution

USU’s information and knowledge documents are bundled and available at any time via the integration with the leading cloud-based customer service platform from Zendesk. The USU system will provide all service employees with up-to-date information for their customer communication across all networks. The solution is intended to ensure consistent service across eight different languages, which is provided in over 200 countries and regions.

USU Knowledge Management serves as an internal hub with e-learning for training and induction of employees. By improving key performance indicators such as reducing processing and onboarding times and increasing the first contact resolution rate, the company aims to achieve an ROI within a few months.