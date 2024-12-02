British fintech ELPASO to roll out banking services in the EU for Ukrainian businesses

The startup offers access to banking services in the EU for Ukrainian businesses. Clients of the services include marketers, developers, online merchants, designers, digital specialists, and ‘Ukrainian owners of foreign companies with registration in more than 40 countries’.

Thus, users can transfer their funds to cards issued by Ukrainian banks, make SEPA and SWIFT payments in over 20 currencies as well as remotely open euro accounts with individual IBANs and immediately receive payments from their clients from all over the world.

Electronic Payment Solutions Ltd. (ELPASO) was founded in 2017. The Fintech company became FCA authorised in 2019 under the Electronic Money Regulations (2011) to issue electronic money and provide payment services.

In July 2020, the UK-based company announced plans for new customer services including: Internet acquiring for online business, mobile application, bulk payments to cards issued by Ukrainian banks to individuals, and entrepreneurs as well as and customer support in Ukraine.