British Columbia Lottery Corporation teams up with Ivalua

Under the agreement, BCLC has deployed Ivalua as its contract management solution to streamline its vendor approval process and enhance contract visibility.

BCLC is a Crown corporation responsible for operating lottery, casino, bingo and e-gaming. It works with more than 1,200 vendors annually, to source goods and services for its operational needs. Ivalua helped standardise the contract management process.

Founded in 2000, Ivalua is a global vendor in SaaS spend management software. Ivalua is used by procurement and finance for all supplier interactions including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure-to-pay, invoice automation and analytics.