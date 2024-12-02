Brim teams up with Canadian Western Bank to roll out its PaaS





Brim's PaaS enables CWB to offer a suite of personal credit cards and an integrated digital banking platform.

In addition to its suite of credit card products, Brim's PaaS offers digital experiences including an in-branch onboarding portal and an online self-service portal which will be integrated within CWB's existing banking platform and access Brim's proprietary rewards technology and global partner network.

CWB will rely on Brim's infrastructure and modular solution including card issuance and adjudication, customer support, platform design and development, loyalty management, banking centre employee tools and portal, compliance and risk management, analytics and more.