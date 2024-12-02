BrightFi selects i2c to provide financial services for underbanked communities





BrightFi delivers a subscription-based digital banking experience to the communities that need it most. When paired with i2c’s building-blocks platform, BrightFi can pass savings to end customers while delivering its features at an affordable cost.

Customers will have products and features such as no minimum balance requirements, payment and mobile deposit, savings accounts, and live customer service available seven days a week. Accounts will have no hidden, overdraft or transfer fees and funds will be held by FDIC insured institutions for up to USD 250,000.

BrightFi also offers organisations and financial institutions the ability to leverage its platform to support their own branded financial wellness and inclusion programs, helping more communities extend low-cost financial services.