BridgePay partners with Visa

As part of the collaboration with Visa, BridgePay is leveraging Token ID – a Visa Solution, which empowers banks, merchants, regional payments schemes, clearing houses, and other payments stakeholders like BridgePay to build, manage, and control their own tokenization capabilities. Adding network tokenization technology to BridgePay’s payments technology stack brings added benefits to BridgePay’s merchant clients, allowing them to deliver a better payment experience to their customers.

As an adopter of Visa’s network tokenization, BridgePay will tokenize stored payment card data. These secure network tokens can be used by any BridgePay merchant to process any card type with any US processor. Merchants will reportedly experience immediate benefits using network tokens including higher fraud reduction rates as compared to online PAN-based transactions and increased authorisation success rates across all card brands, all while providing their customers with a better experience.