Brex to serve companies across 100 countries





Brex Empower – a new software platform designed to enable businesses to move fast by enabling a culture of trust and financial discipline – was introduced in April 2022 and will serve as the foundation for all Brex products moving forward.

Brex also announced Deel, the global payroll and compliance provider, as one of the first customers to use these global capabilities across their 7,500+ customers in more than 150 countries. Deel is also a partner, and Brex will integrate Deel into the Brex Empower platform to support international payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance.

Later in 2022, Brex will enable companies to manage their local subsidiaries on Brex with card statements and collections in local currency, and the ability to pay those – along with bills and reimbursements – from domestic or international bank accounts.