Brex rolls out marketing campaign to reach local businesses

The campaign will feature local businesses via digital, video, social, and out of home (OOH) placements in Houston, DC, and Miami. In April 2021, Brex unveiled its all-in-one-finance solution that brings credit cards, business cash accounts, and new spend management and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for its growing customer base of venture backed startups, small and medium sized businesses, large organisations, and non-tech customers.

Now, Brex begins a multi-week campaign to raise awareness of its offerings and highlight small business owners who are using the platform to run their finances. The ‘All-in-One’ campaign features stories from four small businesses including a local bakery, children’s book author, snack maker and a child safety non-profit organisation to showcase how Brex has helped make running their small business easier by offering visibility and control over their finances.