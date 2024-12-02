The collaboration aims to deliver end-to-end spend orchestration to eliminate the traditional disconnection between procurement requests and payment execution, allowing firms to purchase faster, prevent unauthorised spending, and gain more visibility across their procurement and spend processes.











Helping global enterprises with spending and procurement

Brex and Zip aim to tackle challenges such as procurement and payments operating in silos, managed by disconnected teams, creating unnecessary friction, limited controls, and tools that break down at scale. These problems create blind spots that can potentially lead to unexpected costs, missed savings, and increased risk of non-compliance.

By embedding Brex virtual cards into Zip’s platform, the companies allow businesses to make safe vendor payments anytime in the procurement activity while maintaining complete control, traceability, and reconciliation.

Businesses can issue Brex virtual cards within the Zip app across intake, PO, and invoices for one-time payments with automated and faster reconciliation, eliminating vendor onboarding for ad-hoc purchases and minimising procurement cycles by reducing manual payment processes.

Brex for Zip also prevents unauthorised payments before they go through. Real-time visibility eliminates the risk of duplicate payments, fraud, or policy violations if users assign a unique Brex card to each request with transaction-level limits. Another benefit of utilising this new product includes the simplification of global operations with a single card programme, making payments in over 30 global currencies.

Additionally, Brex for Zip reduces working capital from procurement spend, allowing users to transition vendor payments from ACH to Brex global cards, thus gaining greater flexibility over spend timing while earning rewards on everyday procurement activities and saving on FX fees.

The new solution is built on Brex Embedded, an API-powered payments solution which enables B2B software vendors to integrate Brex virtual cards into their platforms, allowing joint customers to make rapid and safe global payments in multiple currencies while automating reconciliation and maintaining strict controls.