Brex launches new Brex AI flagship solution, Brex Assistant

Following this announcement, the company will offer its customers and clients the possibility to leverage Brex Assistant, a flagship product of the Brex AI suite of capabilities, which were designed to improve spend management in order to deliver optimised levels of compliance, accuracy, and efficiency.

More information about the Brex Assistant product

Brex Assistant was developed to leverage natural language and autonomous artificial intelligence agents, as well as data integrated from organisational context, calendar information, past expenses, and exclusive integration. The aim of the product is to automatically populate expense documentation and to assign in an accurate manner the expense to the appropriate budget and category. The expenses are set to be fully compliant with the company’s policies and requirements while taking place without any employee effort.

By leveraging Brex Assistant, customers will be enabled to benefit from multiple features. These include the possibility to answer questions employees would traditionally ask their teams, including questions about past transactions which might help the clients to remember the needed business context. Furthermore, the tool is able to respond to and execute employees’ commands and demands on how to complete expenses with simple prompts, in a manner that meets their preferences and needs.



Brex’s recent launches and partnerships

Brex announced multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company released an AI-enabled Account Payable (AP) service which combined improved bill pay capabilities with purchase cards. Brex payables were set to offer the required controls by an AP team, in order to manage spend in an efficient and secure manner across invoices. Moreover, it also aimed to purchase cards, with the flexibility sought by employees for business and company spend.

According to the press release published at the time, the product used AI across the lifecycle of an invoice, from the process of receiving and matching to approving and coding. This provided real-time visibility and control over expenses across all payment types, such as card, wire, and ACH.

Earlier in July 2023, Brex announced its partnership with global payments and financial platform Airwallex, for optimising the latter’s global market presence. The platform was set to use Airwallex’s suite of services, such as the local currency collections for its worldwide employee expense reimbursements. Brex also leveraged the company’s network which included more than 50 international licenses in a bid, for facilitating its global market development.



