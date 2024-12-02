Brex launches Brex Venture Debt

Brex already offers credit cards, cash management accounts, spend management, and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for its customer base of high-growth businesses. With the addition of Brex Venture Debt, the company is further building on its promise of offering financial solutions for customers at every stage of growth.

Brex Venture Debt differs from traditional bank offerings by providing customers with longer terms and a faster diligence process. Brex Venture Debt will be offered to certain customers with scalable, recurring revenue in high growth sectors including software-as-a-service, consumer, and fintech. Brex’s movement into the venture debt market, a key product need for growing businesses, is one of the new products the company is launching in response to customer needs.

Brex launched in 2018 by offering a corporate card designed to help startups, which historically had trouble accessing corporate credit cards from industry incumbents. Brex has continued to scale by providing customers with software that enables faster onboarding times, seamless integration, faster settlement speeds, access to tailored products and solutions, and real-time visibility across all their data and money flows. Brex’s customer base includes tens of thousands of companies across the United States.