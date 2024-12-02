Brazil's TruePay raises USD 32 mln in Series A

The round was led by venture capital Addition. TruePay created a payment solution to help access credit for small and medium retailers. The startup’s buy now, pay later solution allows retailers to obtain credit using card receivables as a form of payment.

With the capital injection, the fintech will expand the development of its technologies, increase its service capacity, and hire new employees. According to the fintech, the goal is to grow up to 10 times by the end of 2022.

TruePay is building a network of B2B payments, where sellers (industries) grant credit without being exposed to default risk (TruePay guarantees payment) and where buyers (merchants) access to credit to buy inventory from their suppliers without costs.