Brazil's ERP Omie acquires digital bank Linker

The company invested approximately USD 22 million in the digital bank acquisition. By the deal, Omie incorporates Linker’s full operation.

Founded in 2019, Linker offers financial services and banking solutions (such as digital accounts, credit cards, and payment management) to 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Linker also partners with more than 100 accounting firms.

The purchase is strategic for building Omie’s ecosystem and customer engagement. In addition to offering an updated solution, by assuming Linker’s operation Omie will expand the digital bank’s current account and financial services customer base, which are potential ERP customers. Thus, Omie expands its target market and enhances its customer loyalty strategy.