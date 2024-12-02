Brazil's Central Bank creates system for customers to check receivable funds from banks

To verify the amount a customer is eligible to receive, one can consult the Registrato system in the tab labelled ‘Receivable Amounts’ (Valores a Receber). If one has money to receive, the user can request it in two ways. In the case of banks or financial institutions that have adhered to specific terms with the central bank can get funds directly via Pix in the account indicated by the beneficiary in the Registrato. In other cases, the beneficiary will input their contact details in the system and the institution will inform the user of how the funds will be transferred.

The Central Bank estimates about USD 1,47 billion in receivable funds are available. In this first phase of the service, there are about USD 720 million in amounts to be returned resulting from: current or savings accounts closed with available balance; tariffs, and instalments or obligations related to credit operations charged unduly. These are all possible receivable funds, provided that the return occurs within in the term of commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank. explained the Bank.

The information available on the new service is the responsibility of the institutions. In some situations, the balances to be received may be of small in value, but nonetheless they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts.