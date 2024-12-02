Brazil introduces Open Banking with API solutions from TecBan and Ozone

The newly issued regulation on open banking enables the sharing of registration and transactional data from individuals or legal entities through a secure manner at the customers’ discretion, in the case of data and services that identify the customer.

Through partnering with TecBan, Ozone aims to help accelerate the development of the open banking ecosystem to support these regulations. The open banking proof of concept and sandbox will be used to drive innovation and support the development of standards in the run up to the full market implementation.