Brazil-based startup Open Co raises USD 115 mln

Existing backers Raiz Investimentos, IFC, and LTS also put money in the round. Open Co was created earlier in 2021 by the merger of Geru, an eight-year-old online lender, and Rebel, a four-year-old startup using AI and bank account data to underwrite risk and assess clients’ financial health. Its aim is to ‘finance consumption for Brazilians in a healthy way’. It plans to do this in a few ways, but for starters, by not charging 300% interest rates.

Open Co provides clients with access to credit and access to tools that are designed to improve their financial lives. The process is digital, with no bureaucracy involved; the company claims to be fast, and the rates are reportedly lower than those of traditional banks. An estimated 52% of the population use credit to pay for basic expenses, creating an unsecured consumer credit market of about USD 200 billion, of which about 70% is in revolving credit. As a result, 62 million Brazilians have overdue accounts or missed payments.