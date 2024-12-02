Bravida partners with Ivalua

Bravida is a Nordic region’s supplier of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation. They help their customers to create effective and sustainable properties by providing installation and maintenance services for critical infrastructures. Over a third of the Nordic countries’ CO2 emissions come from housing and construction. By maintaining, upgrading, and digitising properties, Bravida contributes to reduce emissions.

Ivalua has been chosen for its flexibility to include bespoke developments to address specific business challenges for customers. Consequently, the platform will digitise all of Bravida’s direct and indirect spend and improve the group’s focus on sustainable procurement through increased transparency and relevant data from suppliers.