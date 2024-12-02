Branston selects Wesupply for electronic trading

Wesupply provides Branston with transparency of EDI costs, including any additional fees for adding new trading partners. Wesupply’s fully managed service, which includes the management of the implementation and on-boarding process, enables Branston to connect to new trading partners.

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.

In recent news, All About Food has moved to Wesupply’s fully managed, outsourced EDI service OneTime.