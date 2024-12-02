Brankas and Boost Capital launch LoanLink

According to the press release, LoanLink offers an easy-to-use chat interface that seeks to simplify the integration process and enable quick loan applications. This digital-first strategy removes the need for manual procedures, intricate integrations, and incomplete applications, thereby boosting efficiency and lowering operational costs.





LoanLink offers a fully-digital loan application channel to traditional companies, banks, fintechs, and financial institutions. By leveraging chat-based interactions, organisations are now able to offer a loan process that is both accessible and seamless. This allows customers to apply for loans from anywhere, at any time. By offering a convenient and efficient loan application method, LoanLink ensures a wider market reach beyond physical branch locations.





How LoanLink works

Applicants start by applying via chat, complete eKYC, upload necessary documents, and link their accounts. Within minutes, they receive approval and can manage repayments through the same chat interface. This process not only improves borrower satisfaction but also boosts operational efficiency, making LoanLink a game-changer in the lending industry.







LoanLink harnesses the combined strengths of Brankas and Boost Capital. Brankas supplies Open Banking APIs that guarantee secure and compliant integrations with financial institutions. Boost Capital provides a white-labeled technology platform that allows banks to onboard customers via popular chat platforms like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp. Together, they offer a comprehensive solution that improves the borrower experience and boosts operational agility.