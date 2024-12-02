Branch, Cardtronics team up for surcharge-free ATM services





As part of the agreement, holders of the Branch Mastercard debit card will have access to cash at all Allpoint ATMs in the US with no transaction fees. The reason behind this decision is Branch’s commitment to help working Americans, who are often underserved by traditional banks, get ahead with free, fast, and flexible financial tools. This initiative follows the company’s efforts to eliminate fees for customers, as it already offers instant access to earned wages for free.

Employers provide Branch as a free financial wellness benefit that helps employees better address their day-to-day financial needs. Customers are offered instant access to a portion of their earned wages ahead of their payday at no cost through the Branch debit card. Besides this, Branch delivers other financial wellness tools such as budgeting, fee-free checking account, two-day early pay, and instant gas hold refunds. The enterprise program allows employers to save on turnover, overtime, and moving money faster to their employees.