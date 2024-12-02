Bradesco's digital bank next launches account aggregator





The new service is part of the bank’s strategy to strengthen its Open Finance solutions: the account aggregator is one of the market’s bets within the Central Bank’s Open Banking agenda since it shows the advantages of Open Banking for the client and generates retention and recurrence for the bank.

The account aggregator will also help next to better understand the behaviour and habits of each customer and, with this data, create new tailored offers, more attractive fees, and financial management tips, among other products and services.

For now, next‘s account aggregator allows users to view the last 12 months of account information and credit card data from any financial institution that is already taking part in Open Finance in Brazil. The plan is to soon add other features, such as viewing financing and credit data in general. In the coming months, insurance and investment data will be available, following the Central Bank’s regulatory calendar, as well as financial management recommendations and insights.