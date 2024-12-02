BPC launches 'seed to market' agritech ecosystem in India

The initiative is supported by a wide range of industry players ranging from agriculture (service) providers, buyers, government and financial institutions to the end farmer, often organised in local co-operatives. At launch date over 30,000 farmers are part of the Safal Fasal marketplace. BPC kicked of this c collaboration as part of its core ‘bridging real life to digital’ mission, empowering farmers by connecting them with credible financial and business stakeholders in the value chain.

The Safal Fasal Marketplace connects buyers and sellers and improves the income of the farmer by enabling access to multiple buyers, multiple input companies at reduced prices, credit at affordable rates, financial services lifting them into the real economy and access to advisory services for a more sustainable crop productivity. Buyers in turn benefit from access to a large and varied segment of farmers and their produce, ease of procurement and planning in a fragmented market, better logistics and tracing and therefore a better and more balanced price with reduced risk.

The initiative, powered by the BPC Marketplace technology, facilitates market linkages through marketing, trade and export and business transactions across the agri-value chain.

Safal Fasal is powered by BPC MarketPlace which facilitates the agriculture ecosystem to bridge the gap between the buyers and the sellers (farmers or FPOs); the financial institutions, insurance companies, VAS providers (viz., input providers, shared facilities, shared logistics etc.), knowledge partners and scaling partners are brought into the MarketPlace platform to provide their services to farmers or farming community to bring in stability & increase in income for the farmers. BPC MarketPlace is designed to embody all the principles required in a multi-institution, multi-currency, multi-channel, multi-country processing environment and new banking solutions.

BPC is active in 82 countries. The company powers payments across the globe by supplying software to banks, processors, merchants and other ecosystem players, such as governments and transportation providers. True to its mission of ‘bridging real life to digital’ it has a strong focus on creating ecosystems around smart rural and city initiatives to advance financial inclusion and streamline the buy and sell processes for all stakeholders involved.