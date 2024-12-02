BPC launches digital banking app SmartVista

The app solution offers ease of use and fast implementation for banks that wish to accelerate their digital transformation and fintechs that need to go to market fast. Developed in house, the new app looks to help BPC’s customers to benefit from better user experience in a contactless manner. In response to the digital banking boom during the pandemic, the app is built to serve all segments from retail customers and merchants, to agents in both mature and emerging markets, allowing them to quickly access the digital economy. The app comes with white label UX templates for institutions to style and brand the user interface as well as configurable process flows, making for a true end-to-end digital experience.

BPC’s SmartVista app is built to give financial institutions the tools to boost customer engagement, drive customer loyalty, and generate new revenue streams from cross and up selling, according to the official press release.